MAHOMET — Rick Allen Hieser, 48, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at home in Mahomet.
He was born Dec. 1, 1970, in Urbana, to Jerry Duane and Janet Alice (Maxwell) Hieser.
Rick is survived by his father and brother, Steven (Cindee) Hieser.
He was preceded in death by his mother on Nov. 16, 2006, and grandparents.
Rick enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar and artwork.
A celebration of life service will be held in Rick’s honor at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Rick’s name to the organization of the donor’s choosing. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.