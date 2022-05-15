CHAMPAIGN — Rick Otis Kingston, 64, of Champaign passed away at 7:10 p.m. Monday (May 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born June 22, 1957, in Paxton, the son of Glenn Vernon and Jackie M.(Flickinger) Kingston.
He is survived by his mother, Jackie M. Flickinger Wright, and sister, Cindy Kingston, both of Champaign; and nephew, Justin Kingston of Urbana.
Rick attended high school in Paxton and St. Charles, Mo. He was a member of Iron Workers Local and traveled to many states as a laborer during his career. He enjoyed animals, music, dancing and socializing. He was a loving, kind person and will be truly missed.
