GEORGETOWN — Rick Lynn McDaniel, 60, of Georgetown passed away at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. He was born on Oct. 15, 1958, in Danville, a son of Donald and Patricia “Patti” {Patchett} McDaniel.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Patti McDaniel of Georgetown; his brothers, Randy McDaniel of Olivet and Rod McDaniel of Catlin; his sister, Kala Jo Winland of Georgetown; his nephews, Parker Winland, Alec Winland and Cameron Winland, all of Georgetown; and his niece, Emilee Winland of Indianapolis. His father, Donald McDaniel, preceded Rick in death. Don and Rick shared the same love of the trucking business.
Rick graduated from Georgetown High School, class of 1976. He was formerly employed as a diesel mechanic at Rogers Cartage Co. for 15 years. When the company closed, Rick started his own business, McDaniel Trucking Company. Over the next 15 years, Rick hauled for various contractors and made lasting friendships with many people. Rick was also a talented carpenter and builder.
After retiring, Rick spent most of his time remodeling his home, landscaping, and enjoying the outdoors. Rick helped a lot around the Rocky River Ranch and enjoyed spending time with his parents, especially Patti, she was a great cook and he loved her home cooked meals. Rick was an avid NASCAR, Indy Car, and Chicago Cubs fan. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Per his wishes, Rick will be accorded cremation rites, and there will be no services. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Georgetown, at 200 E. West St., assisted his family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be given in his name to any humane society or animal shelter of donor’s choice. Please join his family in sharing memories through his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.