Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.