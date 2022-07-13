MAHOMET — Richard "Rick" Eugene Zindars Jr., 58, of Mahomet passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday (July 11, 2022).
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Richard "Dick" and Dianne Zindars of Mahomet; sister, Marcy (Greg) Hall of Mahomet; wife, Tara Zindars of Mahomet; children, Heather Zindars of Bell Buckle, Tenn., Ryan (Samantha) Zindars of Shelbyville, Tenn., Samantha Zindars of Heyworth, Shylar Zindars of Mahomet, Shaunie Zindars of Urbana and Bentley W.P. Zindars of Mahomet; stepchildren, Kristopher Smith of Oregon and Kolby Strebin of Florida; grandchildren, Hayden, Braxten, Emryn, Emmet, Barrett, John Kyle, Raelynn and Tinley-Rain; niece, Chelsie (Ryan) Elmer; and nephew, Grayson (Jenna) Hall.
Rick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Frances Pasley; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Oda Zindars.
Born on Sept. 15, 1963, Rick was affectionately known as Ricky, Ricky Z, Pappy, PawPaw, Hillbilly and Baloo.
Rick lived his entire life in Champaign County. He was a practical joker with a generous heart of gold, never hesitating to help people out. Because he was a big kid at heart, his children, niece, nephew and grandchildren adored him. He was known for his “bear hugs” and never hesitated to let the people he was closest to know he loved them. Whatever he set his mind to he was determined to get done; and it was amazing the things his mind could create. He was the self-proclaimed “jack of all trades, master of none,” and his handiwork can be seen all throughout the Champaign County area.
Rick started working construction at age 15. Once he started working, it was rare for him to take a day off. When he did take time off, his favorite place to go was The Family Cabin in The North Woods. He hoped to retire there someday. Most recently, Rick worked for Hall Construction, where he prided himself in working as many hours per week as his “boss” and best friend/brother-in-law would let him. He was always first to arrive and last to leave.
Rick graduated from Mahomet Seymour High School in 1981 and was a member of Mahomet Christian Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Grace Church with Pastor Mike Case officiating.
In accordance with family wishes, he will be cremated after the service. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.