URBANA — Rickey Eugene Deck, 60, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home in Urbana.
He was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Champaign to Robert Eugene and Carol Lou (Hyatt) Deck.
Rickey is survived by his mother; siblings Randall Eugene (Mary) Deck of Hendersonville, Tenn., Robert E. (Jeannie) Deck of Fairmount and Lorie (John II) Jay of Mahomet; nieces and nephews Maranda Deck, Travis Deck, Chelsea Deck, Tabitha Deck, Shannon McQueen, Steven McQueen Jr., Shane McQueen, and Stuart McQueen; many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, foster siblings; and special pet “Monkey.” He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Rickey was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering on cars and motorcycles.
A private celebration of life will be held in his honor at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.