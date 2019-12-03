URBANA — Ricky Allen Smith Sr., was born in Champaign on April 20, 1959, to the late Jesse and Alice Smith. Ricky enjoyed vacationing and cooking. He loved people and people loved and enjoyed his cooking.
Ricky transitioned from this life at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at 6:35 a.m.
Ricky leaves to cherish his amazing memory his children, wife, brothers, sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Alice; father, Jesse Sr.; and two sisters: Anna Sue and Linda.
A Celebration of Life will commence at noon Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home-Urbana.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will be at Danville National Cemetery.