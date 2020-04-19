MAHOMET — Ricky Maurice Auteberry, 60, of Mahomet passed away at 1:10 a.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Jean of Mahomet; two daughters, Stephanie (Jaysen) Durham and Emily (Andy) Auteberry; and grandchildren, Ricky and Samantha. Also surviving are his siblings, Dennis, Lori (Joe) Ray, Larry (Paul) Damski, Donna Johnson (Larry Campbell) and Terri (Neil) Brown; sister-in-law, Suzy (Ron) Shaw; 14 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice “Huck” and Barbara Auteberry; twin brother, Randy; and sister, Debbie.
Ricky was born Nov. 21, 1959, in Urbana. He graduated from Central High School in 1978. He then went on to serve the U.S. Army in 1983. Ricky and Jean were married on Aug. 29, 1992. They have two daughters whom he loved and cherished. He was a papa to Ricky and Samantha Durham, and his family meant everything to him.
Ricky loved sports and was an avid fisherman. He loved going to the shooting range. One of his favorite things to do was watch his grandson play baseball. He had many hobbies; his favorite was carpentry, and he loved doing projects for everyone. Ricky will be missed by all and was loved by many. He had a fantastic sense of humor.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, visitation for Ricky will be private. A graveside committal will be held at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath, on Tuesday, April 21, at noon.
Memorials can be made to Ricky’s family.
Arrangements are being made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.