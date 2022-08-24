RANTOUL — Rita Eichelberger, 79, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 23, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Rita was born June 3, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter of Carl and Marie (Brewer) Budd. She married Wayne Eichelberger on Dec. 27, 1960. He preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2017.
She is survived by a son, Chris (Stacy) Eichelberger of Rantoul, Sherri (Kevin) Mennenga of
Gifford; a brother, Gary (Suzie) Budd of Foley, Ala.; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rita worked at Combe Laboratory in Rantoul for over 10 years. She was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Rantoul.
She enjoyed her travel and was very personable. She had many friends, but her family was first and foremost in her life.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. The Rev. James Lehmann will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow the funeral service. Friends and family are invited to gather for the hour prior to the service at the church.