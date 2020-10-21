URBANA — Rita Emmons Gudgel of Urbana passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at 90 years old.
Rita was born in Urbana to Alton B. Emmons and Olive Knust on Sept. 22, 1930. Rita lived most of her life in Urbana. She graduated from Urbana High School. Rita moved to Alaska to marry her sweetheart, Donald D. Gudgel, on Dec. 2, 1948, while he was in the military. They later moved to Edmonds, Wash., then back to Urbana. Rita retired from the Urbana school district after working 36 years in the school lunchroom. It always brought a smile to her face when being recognized in public by past students as the “nice lunchroom lady.” She loved her job and seeing all the students.
Rita was predeceased by her husband, Donald D. Gudgel; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Terry Moore; son-in-law, Sam Elfawal; grandson, Tad Michael Romines; mother and stepfather, Olive and Vernon Knust; father, Alton B. Emmons; sister, Phyllis Ruggles; and half brother, Buster Emmons.
She is survived by her three children, Nancy (Ron) Romines, Michael (Angie) Gudgel and Tammy Elfawal; grandchildren, Benjamin (Peggy) Romines, Rachel (Darick) Issac, Melissa (Brad) Harden, Mendi (Dustin) Peyton, Jacob (Jennifer) Moore and Ashley and Adam Elfawal; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Brylee and Brynna Romines, Brok and Wyatt Issac, Maddie, Makayla and Macey Harden, Quinton and Hayden Moore, Gavin Stewart and Brody Peyton.
She is also survived by her half sister, Penny Kay Peck, and half brother, Kenny Emmons; nephews, Paul “Buddy” Raney, Curtis “Skeeter” Ruggles, John “Timmy” Thompson, Tommy Ruggles, Terry Ruggles, Chris Ruggles, Dave Gudgel, Mark Gudgel and John T. Gudgel; niece, Connie Marchbanks; and sister-in-law, Betty Gudgel.
Rita will be missed dearly by all. Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service for Rita at Grandview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. for family members.