HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Rita B. Jenkins passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2019, at age 96, in Henrietta, N.Y. Services were held Oct. 30, 2019, in Rochester, N.Y.
Rita was born in upstate New York on the family farm to Irish parents. She married Louis Jenkins in 1943, and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Stephen) Farrand of Seymour and Gary (LuAnn) Jenkins of Fairport, N.Y.; grandson, Ryan Farrand of East Peoria; sister, Madeline Mueller of Rochester; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was especially close to her grandson, Ryan, and was an honorary grandma to all her neighbors and patients. She was loved by so many.
During the war, Rita worked for Kodak, screening war footage for the Army. She later worked as the office manager for a pediatric clinic in New York for 30 years. Rita was an active parishioner at Good Shepherd Parish and she was a member of the Rosary Society for 53 years.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph's House of Hospitality, 402 South Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.