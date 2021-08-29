MARGATE, Fla. — Rita Kay Weber, 79, of Margate, Fla., formerly of Champaign, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Margate.
She was born Jan. 29, 1942, in Champaign to Louise and Walter Brewer. She attended Champaign schools. She married Courtland “Sonny” Weber on Jan. 28, 1959; he passed away after 46 years of wedded bliss on Oct. 19, 2005.
She is survived by five children, Patti Evans of Champaign, Cathy Anderson of Ludlow, Mike (Flossie) Weber of Coral Springs, Fla., Steve Weber of Margate and Shelly Weber of Rantoul; 10 grandchildren, Chris Harrison of Champaign, Lael Weber of Thomasboro, Corey Anderson of Champaign, Stevie Weber of Pompano Beach, Fla., Monica Slade of Mahomet, Alicia Weber of Paxton, Brittany Roderick of Rantoul, Kyle Weber of Coral Springs, Fla., Kevin Weber of Coral Springs, Fla., Christina Anderson of Ludlow; and 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Savannah, Anthony, Marcus, Mystique, Kaydence, Courtland, Hunter and Harley; a sister, Marilyn (Bill) Burton; and a brother, Jim (Vanessa) Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Jerrica Anderson, who passed away Dec. 6, 1989.
Sonny and Rita lived in Champaign while they raised their children. Rita was employed by Eisner Bakery in Champaign. In 1984, they moved to Florida.
In Florida, Rita was employed by Medallion Decorating in Deerfield as an office manager until her recent retirement.
Her passions included her church, Church of Christ in Margate; her family; old Western movies; attending Florida Panthers hockey games; procrastinating A LOT; and the TV series "Naked and Afraid."
Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the funeral home, with a funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, also at the funeral home. Pastor Kris Light from University Place in Champaign will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Camargo Cemetery, Camargo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Christ in Margate, 6400 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate, FL 33063.
Condolences may be offered at HeathandVaughn.com.