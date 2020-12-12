URBANA — Rita Irene Mathis, 60, of Urbana passed away at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at home. Her family was by her side.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Rita was born in Danville on March 18, 1960, to parents Walter and Barbara (McCullough) Brown. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were three unborn children and her sister, Lynn Harrison.
On March 28, 2007, she married Ken Mathis in Lumahai Beach, Kauai, Hawaii.
She is survived by her husband; son, Jesse Wassom, and his fiancée, Kelsi Roach; stepchildren, Corey Mathis (Marcia), Jamie Potts (Jared) and Aaron Mathis; along with five grandchildren; and siblings, Jan Gummerson (Mark) of Woodstock, Joe Brown of Savoy, Robert Brown of Monticello, Mary Scheid (Bernie) of Falls Creek, Md., Tom Brown (Gretchen) of Galena, Jim Brown (Darshini) of Evanston and Liz Finn (John) of Sidney.
Rita graduated from Monticello High School and worked many full- and part-time jobs. She retired from Carpenters Local 243 in 2006. She enjoyed her daily conversations and visits from her son and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed golfing, boating, swimming, girls night, traveling, cooking and family dinners on Sunday night. Rita was a Parrot Head and wouldn’t miss a Buffet concert. She always had a big smile and would never pass the opportunity to help someone. For all those she touched, her love will be felt forever.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or the American Cancer Society.