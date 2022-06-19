SADORUS — Rita Rose Musson, 96, of Sadorus passed away Thursday (June 16, 2022).
She was the last surviving child of Thomas and Mary Gilligan Ryan of Tolono.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
She married Maurice Musson in April 1946. They had eight children, Charlotte (Larry) Mennenga of Champaign, Wayne (Gloria) Musson of Friso City, Ala., Marilyn Tartaglia of Tallahassee, Fla., Lorayne (Bob) Venable of Noblesville, Ind., Sharon (Stanley) Yanchus of Champaign, Gary (Vonnie) Musson of Sadorus, Roger Musson of Sadorus and Mark (Jill) Musson of Tolono. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Azure Musson; and one son-in-law, Mike Tartaglia.
Rita's entire life was devoted to raising a farm family, preparing three meals a day and running the household. After Maury's death in October 1993, she continued supporting the farm operation by preparing meals, going for parts, driving her sons from field to field and babysitting grandchildren and great-grandchildren as she continued to live on the farm.
She had a room built onto her house that was filled with tables and chairs with real tablecloths so her entire family could be together for holidays, wedding and baby showers and Monicals pizza parties. She paid for a family vacation for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sometimes as many
43 people attended, and this tradition continues today.
Because of declining health, she moved to Autumn Fields in Savoy in 2020. We want to thank the staff at Autumn Fields who provided kind, compassionate and thoughtful care for two-plus years, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per her wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.