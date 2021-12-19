SPRINGFIELD — Rita Cathryn Reed, 92, of Springfield passed away Monday (Dec. 13, 2021) at Memorial Hospital, Springfield.
Mrs. Reed was born to Timothy Shea and Cathryn (Walsh) Shea on Oct. 2, 1929, in Bloomington, and grew up on a family farm near Cooksville. She married Philip Campbell Reed from Urbana on May 23, 1953. He survives, as well as three children, Mary, Mark (Vickie) and Alice.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Lyle Shea; and sister, Margaret (Lawrence) Walsh.
Throughout her marriage, she supported her family in and outside the home as they moved to Calgary, Canada, and Tuscaloosa, Ala., before settling in Champaign-Urbana, where she worked at the University of Illinois. She was an active wife and mother who dedicated herself to her husband and children. Above all, she loved spending time with family.
Her source of strength throughout her life was a strong Catholic faith that guided her and brought her peace and comfort. Her devotion to family and friends was evident as she kept in touch with longtime friends, many since grade school. She loved nature and traveling on field trips with her husband, a retired geologist at the Illinois State Geological Survey in Champaign-Urbana. In their later years, they enjoyed traveling across the United States to enjoy historic sites and natural landmarks.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana, in a private memorial service.
The family would like to thank all those at St. Joseph’s Home in Springfield who provided her compassionate care and support during the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org/donate), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.