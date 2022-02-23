CATLIN — Rita Sue Taylor, 77, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2022, at 2:27 p.m.
Rita was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Jackson, Miss., daughter of Poetry and Alfonso James.
In 1968, on Jan. 18, she became one in marriage with Dr. Cleveland L. Taylor. She remained a devoted and loving wife for 54 years.
When her husband was called to ministry in 1975, she served as first lady of Market Street Church of God in Champaign. In 1977, she was first lady of the Inman Street Church of God in Cleveland, Tenn., where she started a day care and loved working with the children there. After moving to Washington state in 1978, she served as first lady of the East Pasco Church of God and continued working beside her husband in ministry with the Gift of Helps. Her special gift supplied talents in many areas that ultimately benefited and touched many lives. Her vast wealth of knowledge in many areas allowed her to teach others, giving sound advice, counseling and instruction. Rita’s hands were always busy. She helped plan and sew dresses for weddings, organized church dinners, programs, plays and speeches.
Rita achieved her dream and received her nursing degree. She worked as a registered surgical nurse, caring for and helping to save the lives of many for over 30 years until her retirement.
She loved sewing, arts and crafts, painting, playing the piano, reading, crossword puzzles, fishing, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Poetry and Alfonso James.
She is cherished by her husband, Dr. Cleveland L. Taylor; six children, Jorita Alexander, Cleffonee Taylor-Young, Ramona Taylor, Sonya Whitley Taylor, Cleveland R. Taylor, Vivian (Floyd) Holland; one brother, Glenn Nicks; 13 grandchildren who cherish their Grammy, Portia Alexander, Paula Alexander, Jonathan Alexander, Christian Young, Kenneth Wesley Young, Kyler Young, Kelia Howard, Ashley Whitley, Cleona Taylor, Chloe Taylor, Camille Taylor, Nelson Holland, Nicholas Holland; four great-grandchildren, Sarayia Howard, Zuri Howard, Mia Howard Young and Mya Howard Young; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial Service will commence at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Tabernacle of Praise Pentecostal Church, 610 Robinson St., Danville. Officiating Pastor David Moore.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.
