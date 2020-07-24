RANKIN — Rita Maria Vogel, 90, of Rankin passed away Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
She was born on March 18, 1930, in Kerr Township, the daughter of William Cyril Diskin and Margaret (Cain) Diskin. Rita married Ralph R. Vogel on June 14, 1948, in Rankin. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2016.
Rita was a hardworking and devoted farm wife and mother. She and Ralph lived in the farmhouse until it burned in 2005. She never recovered emotionally from the loss of her house and a lifetime of collectibles.
Rita had a stroke which diminished her ability to communicate. She knew what she wanted to say but couldn’t find the right words. This made it exasperating for her and the person with her.
Ralph was Rita’s full-time caregiver. When he passed in 2016, she went to live at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Rita is survived by her three children, Michael (Connie) Vogel of Cissna Park, Stephen (Mary) Vogel of Henning and daughter Karen Stone of Rankin; two sisters-in-law, Glenna (Ed) Diskin and Mary Ann (Don) Diskin; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.