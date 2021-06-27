GIFFORD — Rob Heimburger, 66, of Gifford passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 4, 2021, at home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Urbana, a son of Wilbur and Gloria (Wilson) Heimburger.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria, of Gifford; a brother, Steve Heimburger of Gifford; three aunts, Barbara Busboom of Gifford, Golda Sanders of Arizona and Betty Vest of California; and an uncle, Bill (Jody) Schlueter of Fisher.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Rob was a 1973 graduate of Rantoul High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. He loved to read and watch the History Channel. He was a sports fan, and a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. The family will be receiving friends for one hour prior to the service.
Rob loved nature and his ashes will be spread in various places of meaning.
GO TRIBE!