OGDEN — Rob May, 50, of Ogden passed away Thursday morning (June 27, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born April 6, 1969, in Bloomington, a son of Robert L. and Mildred Ann (Halcomb) May.
He is survived by his father, with whom he was living in Ogden; a son, Brandon May of Richlands, N.C., who has been proudly serving our country for the past 12 years in the U.S. Marines; a daughter, Laura May of Rock Creek, Ohio, who served in the U.S. Air Force; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Gary Lee May, who died at the age of 21.
Rob graduated from Farmer City High School in 1987. He was self-employed as a carpenter and sub-contractor. He enjoyed golf and motorcycle riding.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at his father’s home, 108 W. Lincoln Ave., Ogden.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.