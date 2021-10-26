DECATUR, Ala. — A graveside service for Rob Rayburn, 64, of Decatur, Ala., formerly of Danville, was held on Monday, Oct. 25, at Friendship Cemetery, near Danville, Ala. Visitation was held on Monday at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Rayburn died Thursday (Oct. 21, 2021).
He was born Nov. 1, 1956, in Illinois to Robert O. Rayburn and Linda J. Shaffner Rayburn. Mr. Rayburn worked for General Motors and Huntsville International Airport prior to his retirement. He loved NASCAR, especially the Earnhardts, and he also loved to collect beer steins and whiskey/bourbon bottles. He enjoyed his Harley. Rob was a giver and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Rayburn.
Survivors include his wife, Bev Rayburn; one son, Brandon Rayburn (Amanda); two stepsons, Jacob Romine (Olivia) and Shannon Oakley (Lisa); two stepdaughters, Ashley Johnson (Bill) and Christie Livingston-Oakley; his parents, Robert O. and Linda J. Rayburn; one sister, Pam Maskel (Kevin); seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Brandon Rayburn, Jacob Romine, Mike Boyd, Sean Wait, Shane Colvard, Mark Harrell, Danny Miller and Brock Boyd.