CATLIN — Robert “Bob” Joiner, 90, of Catlin passed away Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at 5:25 p.m. at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
How does one summarize a 90-year life in 500 words? A life well-lived as a husband to Yvonne (Nettro), whom he married on Aug. 7, 1949, in Danville. A father to Chèrie (Stephen) Whipple; a brother to Jack; uncle to Steve, Debbie, Jamie, Melissa and Mark; and friend to so many for decades too numerous to count.
Robert began his journey in Covington, Ind., as the son of Burt Joiner and Martha Thompson White, on Oct. 15, 1930. He played basketball and baseball while in school, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the American Legion, Catlin Lions Club and Catlin Church of Christ.
When not in his garden or watching a ballgame on television, he tinkered with friends at the local garage or with his brother-in-law, Jack Gilkison. He passed out the "menu," as he called it, every Sunday at church for years with his friend, Danny Rose, and talked trains with his neighbor, Herb Nevels, and his friend, Gene Martin. Bob could always be counted on to play several hands of cards even when Yvonne and her sister, Yvetta Gilkison, routinely won the games. Just as likely, he could be found enjoying country music by himself or reading.
Bob worked at the Norfolk and Southern Railway for over 40 years. He was never the engineer, but he told the trains where to park and when to go from the Tilton yard office, and he made sure that Chèrie was able to assist the engineer at least a few times as a youngster.
Until recent years, annual trips took the Joiner family from California to New York, Florida to Canada, stopping at every Stuckeys and Howard Johnson’s along the way. His love of travel and history provided a rich foundation for his daughter.
He shared a passion for watching basketball and baseball with the love of his life and best friend, Yvonne, for over 70 years. He loved any kind of pie and tomatoes right out of the garden. In reality, everything out of the garden or cooked by Yvonne or Chèrie were readily consumed.
Bob was a garden-variety, porch-swinging philosopher who learned as much about what was important in life from the Bowery Boys and the movie "Old Yeller" as any multi-degreed professor. His quiet wisdom, loyalty to friends, devotion to God and perpetual funny bone will be greatly missed. Bob joined the band of angels on Tuesday evening (Jan. 26, 2021).
As he often quoted, “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Robison Chapel. Masks and social distancing will be required for entrance into the funeral home.
Memorials in his memory to the donor’s choice.