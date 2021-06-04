Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Robert A. Schoonover, 66, of Champaign died at 1:22 a.m. Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

