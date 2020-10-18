DANVILLE — Robert “Bob” “Main” Alexander, 70, of Danville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital in Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. There will be a private family service, with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery near Georgetown. IDPH guidelines regarding mandatory masks and social distancing will be upheld.
Bob was born May 7, 1950, in Shaw, Miss., to Sang and Josephine (Johnson) Alexander. Bob retired from Quaker Oats after over 30 years. He enjoyed working on cars. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening and camping. He loved photography and was always taking pictures of family events and Quaker Oats retirement dinners. Bob loved his dogs, Gege and Zoe. Bob had a host of many special friends, many from Quaker.
Bob has been together with Glenda Hargan for over 45 years; she survives. Also surviving are his sister, Catherine McGrown; special cousins Terry and May; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
