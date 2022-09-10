FARMER CITY — Robert Archie ‟Bigfoot” Ashworth, 84, of Farmer City, succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia at the comfort of the Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Sept. 5, 2022.
Robert was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Kell, a son of Archie Alvis and Etta Maxine Mathena Ashworth.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Gibbs Ashworth of 63 years of Farmer City; daughter, Sabrina (Tim) Walsh of Farmer City; son, Vincent T. Ashworth of Geneva, Ill.; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, David E. Ashworth of Kell; sister, Sharon K. Stiger of Farmer City. He was preceded in death by his son, John Wesley Ashworth; grandson, Wesley Robert Weedman; parents, Archie Alvis and Etta Maxine Ashworth.
Robert volunteered for the U.S. Marine Corps, Military Police, from Sept. 12, 1956, to Sept. 11, 1962.
Bob was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Robert farmed 47 seasons, first alongside his father, Archie, and later with Joseph Kopp. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, snowmobiling, boating, restoring antique cars and tractors, but his passion belonged to aviation. While attending Southern Illinois University he was a member of the SIU Flying Club. Throughout the years, Robert owned several different aircraft, but his favorite was the Navy N3N-3. What he looked most forward to each year was the week prior to the Oshkosh Air Show, when planes from all across the U.S. came to his little airstrip ‟Harris International, Fly-In.”
His professional memberships included Flying Farmers, Experimental Aircraft Association, Warbirds of America, and American motorcyclist Association.
A special thank-you to the staff at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center and Carle Hospice of Bloomington, for their loving care and support during his final days.
Visitation will be from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. A memorial service for Robert will follow at 3 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest with military rites at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The American Brain Foundation or The Wounded Warrior Project.