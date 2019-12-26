DANVILLE — Robert B. Bartley, 84, of Danville, formerly of Tompkinsville, Ky., passed away in Danville on Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019).
He was born in Armstrong on Sept. 7, 1935, to James (Big Jim) and Annie Sams Bartley. Robert was raised in the Tompkinsville area, where the family made their living farming.
Robert served in the Army for a short term and left due to family complications. He then moved to Fairbury in 1959 and later to Urbana, where he met and married Sandra L. Gash on Aug. 6, 1961. He worked various jobs in the Champaign and Danville areas, then moved to Danville and had two sons, Robert J. in 1962 and Jimmie B. in 1965. Robert started a trucking career in 1969 with O'Neil Brothers and then started his own trucking company in 1987, which he ran until retiring in 2003. He enjoyed his family, traveling, working on projects in the garage, pitching horseshoes, hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Danville; son, Robert of Bon Aqua, Tenn.; and son, Jimmie of Danville.
Visitation will be at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Robert will then be taken to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, 510 W. Fourth St., Tompkinsville, Ky., where an additional visitation will take place Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, where he will then be laid to rest in White Cemetery, Summershade, Ky.
Robert was a kind and decent man, a loving husband and father. He was always a good provider and trustworthy friend. He will be sadly missed but is now with God and at peace. Our family appreciates thoughts and prayers. Flower tributes are welcome, or anyone wanting to make a memoriam in his name, please do so to St. Jude Children's Hospital.