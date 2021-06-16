MAHOMET — Brad (Robert Bradley) Bates, 50, passed away Thursday (June 10, 2021) in Champaign.
He was born on March 17, 1971, to Robert Timothy Bates and Janet Kay (Fryman) Lierman.
Brad is survived by his parents; stepmother, Pamela Bates; stepfather, Joseph Lierman; daughter, Alaine Beaver; and siblings, Amy Holdsworth, Joan McClure-Davies, Anna McClure, Reid McClure, Cindy Behunin, John McClure, Timothy Brian Bates, Kimberly Marion and Kristina Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Brad enjoyed genealogy and researching a wide variety of topics. He liked listening to music, and he played trumpet in the jazz band and marching band at Brigham Young University. Brad served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps; earned his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Eastern Illinois University; and was an Eagle Scout. Brad was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Interment with military honors will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Brad’s name to Care Horizon, 304 N. Maple St., Suite 202, Urbana, IL 61802. Please join Brad’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.