FARMER CITY — Robert (Bob) A. Newkirk, 82, of Farmer City went to meet his Lord and savior, surrounded by family, on Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022).
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 4 p.m. at Trinity Fellowship Church, Farmer City. Pastor David Ashby will be officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. A celebration of life will be held thereafter.
Bob was born July 13, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to Thomas and Gertrude Newkirk. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Messman. He married the love of his life, Berniece Schackow, on Oct. 4, 1965. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Tracy Shiffer, John Newkirk (Sarah), James Newkirk and Laura Clancy (Michael); nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Bob worked in the automotive industry and had many other entrepreneurial endeavors. Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and always had time for a story or good joke.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Transitions Hospice for their extraordinarily compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society. Online condolences can be shared with the family at calvertbelangeebruce.com.