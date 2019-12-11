PAXTON — Robert “Bob” Bane, 60, of Paxton passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at Gibson Community Hospital, Gibson City.
He was born Sept. 2, 1959, in Wenona, the son of Robert Frank and Lois Henrietta (Eilts) Bane. Bob married June Dippel on May 15, 1998, in Tennessee.
Bob graduated from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute in 1981. During his schooling, Bob worked as a correctional officer for Sheridan Correctional Center. From 1981 to 1987, he was chief of police for the Tonica Police Department, Lostant Police Department and Wenona Police Department. Bob became a patrolman for the Paxton Police Department in 1987 until he became captain in 2005. Bob served as chief of police for the Paxton Police Department from 2006 until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Crimestoppers.
Bob enjoyed collecting guns and helping June with the animals. His granddaughters were the light of his life.
He is survived by his wife, June Bane of Paxton; stepdaughter, Ashley (Corey) Mathews of Rantoul; stepgranddaughters, Rylan and Gemma Mathews; sister, Barb (Gary) Barke of Metamora; two nephews, Lance (Grace) Barke of Dunlap and Travis (Ginnell) Barke of Normal; one niece, Jennifer (Brad) Dietrich of Washington; five great-nieces; and stepfather, Bryon Moody of Nekoosa, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy Weeden.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Glen Cemetery, Paxton. The Rev. Terry Cooper will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association or Ford County Homeless Pets. Please sign his guestbook at coxknapp.com.