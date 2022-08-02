GIBSON CITY — On Saturday (July 30, 2022), Robert (Bob) Dickey passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, as his purpose on Earth was finished.
He left behind his wife of 50 years, Gloria, who was his very first date at the age of 16. He was not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, for he knew it was the power of God unto salvation.
Bob was preceded in death by both parents, Robert E. and Jenny Lu Dickey.
Besides Gloria, he is survived by two sons, Matthew (Sarah) Dickey and Luke (Carrie) Dickey; five grandchildren, Carter, Cooper, Naomi, Faith and Luscinda Dickey; two brothers, Thomas (Bonnie) Dickey and Daniel (Paula) Dickey; a sister, Rebecca (Greg) Reiners; a brother-in-law, Dave (Sue) Warrington; four nieces; and six nephews.
He learned as a young man that the sooner you found out God’s purpose for your life, the better your life would be. He saw problems as opportunities to be solved. He understood happiness did not consist of fame, fortune or possessions, but in the building of relationships. When he learned that his cancer was terminal, he did not see it as a battle but a journey of the Lord’s leading.
Bob was passionate in everything he did, especially about his faith, family and country. He loved to study and teach from the Bible and believed that the Lord’s return was imminent. He saw applications in every area of life addressed in God’s word. He loved working with middle-school youth on Wednesday nights. He was a student of history and would share his thoughts with anyone who would listen. Many said he was a skilled salesman. He preferred to be known as a skilled communicator. By asking many questions, his greatest joy was sharing the Gospel with those around him. God provided him many opportunities by being a part of The Gideons International and through his cancer journey.
Bob retired from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative, where many lasting relationships were made. He had the privilege of serving on several boards, foundations and committees at local, statewide and national levels. He spoke in front of U.S. senators in Washington, D.C., and shared his knowledge at several large conferences around the country.
He and Gloria were able to travel both at home and abroad. When they were not traveling, they spent time together gardening, attending their grandkids' activities and watching Hallmark movies.
Bob would look for ways to sneak in a round of golf with his buddies. He filled in the rest of his free time with reading, photography, listening to music and playing cards with friends.
Bob is now more alive than ever and waiting for his family to be with him in heaven. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 151, Paxton, IL 60957, or Living Alternatives, 205 E. Wilber Ave., Champaign, IL 61822.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3. A celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City, with an open house for family to receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m.
Bramley Funeral Home, 11 N. First St., Divernon, is handling arrangements.