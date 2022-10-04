ATWOOD — Robert Neal “Bob” Hammer, 84, of Atwood passed away at 5:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Broadus Cemetery, Camargo. The family requests casual dress.
He was born on May 22, 1938, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, the son of Neal M. and Sylvia Mobley Hammer. He married Mary M. Keys of Hume on Nov. 26, 1960, in Paris, Ill. She survives.
Also surviving are their children, Randy (Tina) Hammer of Atwood, Tina Hammel of Arthur and Terry Hammer of Pierson Station; four grandchildren, DJ, Brandon, Tiffany and Aubrey; 11 great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gavin, Jase, Reed, Danica, Gage, Jackson, Valerie, Bear, Jeremiah and Oliver; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Bob started working on the kill floor butchering beef and hogs at the age of 16 and continued working as a meat cutter for over 50 years. He worked at several IGAs, including Tolono, Arthur, Mahomet and Villa Grove, and was the manager of the Grab-It-Here in Tuscola for a while.
He worked for 16 years at the Atwood Meat Locker for Jim Stillwell, cutting beef, hogs, deer and moose.
He raced stock cars in Charleston in the 1960s. He had several motorcycles over the years. Bob like to keep his bike and truck shiny and clean.
Bob and Mary ran the Arthur Sportsman Club for five years in the 1980s. They both like to shoot trap.
Memorials are suggested to the Arthur Sportsman's Club.