PHILO — Robert “Bob” Innes, 80, of Savoy, formerly of Philo, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, Philo, with Pastor Donna Smith officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Bob was born July 1, 1942, in Champaign, a son to Russell and Pauline Fulton Innes. He married Marilyn Entinger on Dec. 31, 1967, and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Teresa (Darrell) Innes Funk of Provo, Utah; a son, Jeffrey (Kelly) Innes of Savoy; five grandchildren, Tyler (Nicole) Funk of Terra Haute, Ind., Dustin Funk of Fort Collins, Colo., Courtney Funk of Ann Arbor, Mich., Cody Innes of Tolono and Lane Innes of Savoy; a great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Innes; and a brother, Dale (Betsy) Innes of Philo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Charles, William and Russell.
He was a lifetime member of IBEW Local 601. He enjoyed hunting and doing leatherwork. He also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini.
Memorials may be made to Philo Fire Protection District, Zion Lutheran Church or Traditions Hospice.
