DANVILLE — Robert (Bob) J. Koch, 94, died Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at home.
Private family funeral services for the Navy veteran will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St., Danville. Pastor Kent Tibben will officiate. A public graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It is kindly requested that those attending the graveside committal and visitation wear a mask and practice social distancing.