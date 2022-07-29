DANVILLE — Robert “Bob” Leo O’Brien, 92, of Danville passed away peacefully at 7 p.m. Sunday (July 24, 2022) surrounded by family.
He was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Indianapolis, the son of James J. Sr. and Anna T. (Reidy) O’Brien.
Bob graduated from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He married Beatrice R. Jaeger on June 26, 1954, in Muncie, Ind., and stayed by her side until she passed away in 2017. They moved to Danville in 1959, when he started working for Meis Bros. Department Store. Throughout the years, he worked for the Vermilion County Credit Bureau, Accounts Receivable, Elder Beerman and retired from the Vermilion County Courthouse at age 91. He was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and a huge supporter of the grade school and Schlarman. He served on various civic and church committees, organized fundraisers as well as being a coach and Scout leader. He is also a member of the Schlarman Hall of Fame. His favorite things to do was to spend time with his family, watching the Cubs and Fighting Irish.
He is survived by his children, Terrance (Ron Rawls) O’Brien, Jeffrey (Debora) O’Brien, Julie (Rick) Welch and Lucy (Eric) McKinnon; daughter-in-law, Mary O’Brien; two sisters, Barbara (Joe) Minatel and Mary O’Brien; one brother, Tom O’Brien; 13 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; a sister; his wife, Beatrice; son, Vincent; and two grandsons.
Funeral Mass will be on Monday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. CST at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Father Thomas Szydlik and Father Ted Pracz concelebrating. Following the funeral Mass, he will be buried, with military honors, at Danville National Cemetery. The family is asking that masks be worn. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory, Tilton, is assisting the family.
Condolences to the family at rortvedtfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schlarman Academy or St. Paul’s Catholic Church.