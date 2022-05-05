TOOELE, Utah — Robert (Bob) Miller of Tooele, Utah, formerly of Newman and Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2022, in Tooele, Utah.
Bob was born April 14, 1966, in Tuscola, to mother Sharon Joines and father Robert E. Miller.
Bob is survived by his wife, Tina Miller of Tooele; mother, Sharon Joines of Newman; daughters, Kelsey Inscore (Chad), Shaylah Buck (Mike) and Makayla Orr; grandchildren, Marley, Cannon, Cole, Ledger and Carter, all of Utah; and several Illinois relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held March 19 in Tooele.
At Bob’s request, a celebration of life for his Illinois family and friends will be held Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., with an informal time of sharing at 3 p.m. at the Newman United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 727 N. Broadway, Newman.