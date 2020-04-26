SPRINGFIELD — Robert “Bob” P. Powers, 78, of Springfield died at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center.
Bob was born April 19, 1942, in Chicago, the son of Joseph Paul and Lucille Johnson Powers. He married Vickie Lee Thompson in 2001 in Las Vegas.
Bob graduated from Collinsville High School. He worked as a truck driver until he transitioned into sales within the trucking industry. Bob’s personal truck driving experience helped him gain his peers’ trust and catapulted his successful sales career throughout central Illinois. He was grateful to have very loyal customers. Bob was a member of First Christian Church. He was a loyal Illini and Cardinals fan. Bob also enjoyed watching NASCAR and doing yardwork. He was best known for his sense of humor, outgoing personality, ability to tell endless stories and love of grilling.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert P. Powers II; and four siblings, Mike Powers, Karen Wuertenberg and infant sisters Jane and Joan Powers.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughters, Lisa Powers and Wendy (husband, Doug) Sinn, both of St. Louis; son, Robert F. (wife, Donna) Powers of Ventura, Iowa; stepchildren, Craig and Leigh Thompson of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Sean Robert Severson of Edwardsville and Selah Frese of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; siblings, Richard (wife, Irene) Powers of Arkansas, Jennie (husband, Jim) Noel of Jackson, Mo., Tom (wife, Sarah) Powers, Laurie Powers and Laura Poole, both of Scott City, Mo., and Tedd (wife, Laura) Powers of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.
Ceremonies will be announced at a later date. A private burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville. Cremation was provided by Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial contributions made be made to the American Lung Association of Illinois, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, IL 62711.
The family of Robert “Bob” P. Powers is being served by Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.