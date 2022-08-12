CHAMPAIGN — Robert A. Payne Sr. (Big Bob) was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Danville. He was the son of Luther Edward Payne and Genevieve Murielle Murphy.
His preteen years were spent in the Muncie-Fithian-Oakwood area. He started first grade in 1935 at Pleasant Grove Grade School, a one-room country school north of Oakwood, and later attended grade school in Muncie. The family moved to Danville in 1942. Bob attended Fairchild Grade School and, in 1947, graduated from Danville High School.
He enrolled at the University of Illinois in 1947 and moved to Champaign. He worked at Standard Oil Service Station to help pay his way through school and soon after he finished his junior year and opened his own Standard Oil Service Station in 1951. The station was located on Springfield Avenue. His gas station was known for the rocket in front of the station.
He spent 43 years operating the station and the last 11 years under the Sunoco brand. Mr. Payne during those years operated two laundromats named “The Pink Lady” in Champaign and one in Monticello. He was also in the towing business for many years. He retired in 1993.
He married Doris McPherson from Danville in April 1950. She died in 1978. They raised three children, Robert Payne Jr. of Champaign, Susan Smith of Madison, Wis., and Doreen Gordon of Champaign. He later married Wanda M. Glad in 1973. She died in December 1999. He later married Linda VanRoosendaal in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald Gene Payne and Fonis Edward Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Robert A. Payne Jr. (Sharon) of Champaign; two daughters, Susan M. Smith of Madison and Doreen Gordon (Eric Boley) of Champaign; and a stepson, Steven Glad (Terry) of Godfrey. He also is survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Payne enjoyed golf, bowling, lawn care, gardening and playing cards.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society in his honor.
Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Bob will be interred at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.