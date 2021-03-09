CATLIN — Robert L. “Bob” Walker, 88, of Catlin passed away at 5:10 a.m. Monday (March 8, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman, where he had resided briefly.
Bob was born June 16, 1932, in Catlin, to Sylvester and Orpha Stevens Walker. He married Rita Elliott on June 1, 1957, in Catlin.
Rita survives, as well as one son, Donald L. Walker of Terre Haute, Ind.; one daughter, Lee Ann Binkley of Catlin; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and one grandchild.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy and worked in the die shop at Tee-Pak in Danville for 39 years. He was an active member of the Catlin Church of Christ, the Catlin American Legion, and enjoyed furniture building, woodworking and playing horseshoes.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Catlin Church of Christ, Catlin. Chris Lawler will officiate. Burial will follow in OakRidge Cemetery, Catlin, with military honors by the Catlin American Legion. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Catlin Church of Christ. Everyone is welcome. Please keep your visit brief so others may pay their respects. Masks and social distancing will be observed at the church.
Memorials in Bob’s memory to Catlin Church of Christ. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling service details.