OAKWOOD — Robert “Bob” Warren Fink, 86, passed away at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home in rural Oakwood.
Bob was born on the farm on Sept. 20, 1932, in Chestnut, the son of Carl and Fern (Coppenbarger) Fink. He married Barbara Schnorr on June 19, 1955, at Newtown United Methodist Church in Oakwood.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Fink of Oakwood; two sons, Brian (Terri) Fink of Oakwood and Bruce (Lora) Fink of Salem; two brothers, Don (Dorothy) Fink of Lincoln and Richard (Virginia) Fink of Elgin; five grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Beck of Eureka, Brandon (Keia) Fink of Tilton, Jeremy Fink of Salem, Nathan Fink of Salem and Caleb Fink of Salem; three great-grandchildren, Rylan Fink of Eureka, Brycelynn Beck of Eureka and Willow Fink of Tilton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Francis Fink and Kenneth Fink, as well as one sister-in-law, Charlotte Fink.
Bob was a graduate of Beason High School, obtained his bachelor of science from Illinois State University in Norma, his master’s degree from Indiana State University in Terre Haute and his advanced certificate from the University of Illinois in Urbana.
As Bob participated in industrial arts classes at Illinois State, he developed a specific interest in woodworking. He taught woodworking at Danville High School from 1955 until 1967. Prior to 1967, he also taught evening drafting classes part time at Danville Junior College (DJC). In September 1967, Bob was hired full time by DJC founding President Mary Miller as the mechanical technology instructor. Bob taught drafting as well as developing and implementing the CAD (computer aided drafting) lab in the New Technology Building at DJC.
Bob enjoyed teaching and working with his students. He was an “adopted” member of the Business Division and was included in their social activities, where lifelong friendships were developed.
Following his retirement from Danville Area Community College (formerly DJC) in 1992, Bob’s woodworking became his full-time occupation. If one would stop by to see him at his home, Bob would most likely be in “his shop” involved with a woodworking project, in the woods with a chainsaw, cutting trees/wood, or at his sawmill. Most of the wood for Bob’s cabinets, cedar chests, carvings, etc., originated from the wood he had cut on the farm. His older son, Brian, is following in his footsteps, building furniture and doing wood carving.
Bob had a wonderful sense of humor, and he participated in “fun experiences” for his peers and family. He was always ready for a history or trivia discussion.
Family was important to Bob. He always had a big smile and “Hello” when the great-grandchildren came running to see him or when he saw family members.
Participating through the ranks of Boy Scouts increased Bob’s interest in fishing and camping. That interest resulted in going to Canada, buying a lot on a lake, clearing the land and building a cottage and boat house, with minimal help. His time in Canada with family and fishing buddies was always very special to him. Like Bob, his younger son, Bruce, has had a significant appreciation for the outdoors since he was very young. Bruce hunts, fishes and sails, and his family has made several summer trips to Canada.
Born during the Depression, Bob learned very young to work and save money. He was very proud that he graduated from college by supporting himself. That “saving attitude” was with him throughout his life. Bob’s motto: Do not buy what you want, buy what you need.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to all of the Carle Hospice staff for taking such great care of Bob during his illness.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Oakwood Community Education Foundation, C/O First Farmers Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 159, Oakwood, IL 61858, in Bob’s memory. Please join Bob’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.