ALVIN — Robert “Bob” Watson, 97, of Alvin passed away at 6:44 a.m. Monday (Sept. 6, 2021) at home in Alvin.
Born on Dec. 6, 1923, to Leslie and Myrtle Watson, he grew up in the Danville area. Bob attended Rose Hill School, a one-room schoolhouse where his mother was also his teacher, later graduating from Danville High School. Drafted in 1943, he served with the U.S. Army and aviation cadets during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to the Danville area to continue his education at Danville Junior College and later the University of Illinois. In 1947, he met and later married his soul mate for life, Dorothy (Stacks) Watson. Bob and Dorothy were married on Oct. 17, l954; she preceded him in death on Sept. 23, 2016.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Michael Danner) Watson of Alvin.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Beverly Watson and Betty Watson Schickedanz.
Bob held a number of jobs in his lifetime, from his early years as a newspaper boy to his tenure on the C&EI (where he worked alongside his dad) and L&N railroads, eventually serving as chief clerk to the trainmaster on the CSX Railroad.
Retiring in 1980, Bob continued to enjoy a number of enterprises, including yard work and catching up with the many people he had met during the course of his fascinating life. He maintains his memberships to the Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal, Elks Club and American Legion and became a 32nd-degree mason in 1961.
Although he was a boat enthusiast for many years, water-skiing and enjoying water sports with his family, he later came to enjoy watching all sports, particularly football and golf, having played golf himself for many years. However, his life’s zeal continued to be his fascination with airplanes and aeronautics, a passion that stems back to his experiences in the aviation cadets during his military service.
Bob could have written a best-selling novel with the many stories he retold from his experiences throughout his rich life. He was a living example of the greatest stories one could ever read in a history book, from the Great Depression to WWII to Facebook and the internet. His best characteristic was his contagious laugh and fabulous sense of humor. Full of life and vigor, Bob will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Father Richard Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with masonic rites accorded at 7 p.m. It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation and services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be contributed in Robert’s memory to the Church of the Holy Trinity Episcopal in Danville. Please join Robert’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.