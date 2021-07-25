CHAMPAIGN — Robert “Bob” Weber II, 73, of Champaign passed away Friday (July 16, 2021).
A visitation will be held at Holy Cross Parish from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30. In accordance with his family’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial Mass will be at Holy Cross on Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Immediately following the service, he will be buried in Grandview Memorial Gardens. There will be a luncheon at the parish center at approximately 12:30 p.m. This will be an opportunity for family and friends to share memories about Bob.
Bob was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bob and Jeanette Weber.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jan; four children, Rob (Teresa) of Suffolk, Va., Jason (Kris) of Wauwatosa, Wis., Rebecca (Matt Mazur) of Wilder, Vt., and Kate of Rockville, Md.; and five grandchildren.
Bob received his B.S. in metallurgy from Iowa State University and his M.S. in metallurgical engineering from the University of Illinois. He worked for the Department of the Navy in Annapolis, Md., for 3½ years before moving to Champaign in 1974 to work for the Army Engineer Research and Development Center full and then part time for 42 years.
He was very involved in the community. He was a faithful member of the Champaign Urbana Jaycees as well as a Brother Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He loved theater and was involved in over 70 productions with the Champaign Urbana Theater Company, doing everything except directing, and served on its Board of Directors for 22 years. He also worked with both the Champaign and Urbana Park District theater programs and volunteered each year to provide sound and lighting expertise for the Toast of Champaign Sweet Adelines show. In 2020, he was honored to be named as one of The News-Gazette’s “Best of the Decade.” A devout Catholic, he was an active member of Holy Cross parish since moving to Champaign, acting as a lector, acolyte, eucharistic minister, president of the school board, taking communion to shut-ins, and on the Pre-Cana and R.C.I.A. teams for many years.
He was a quite talented do-it-yourselfer, building his own two-story garage, remodeling rooms and enjoying carpentry. As his children moved into their own homes, he loved helping them with their own projects.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to either Holy Cross Parish or the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.