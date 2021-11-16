CHAMPAIGN — Robert "Bobby" "Bones" Evan Rasmussen II, 60, of Champaign passed away Thursday (Nov. 11, 2021) at home after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Bobby was born in Greenville, S.C., on Oct. 25, 1961, to Robert Evan and Carol (Jones) Rasmussen.
He is survived by his parents of Champaign; sister, Julie of Charlotte, N.C.; two nephews, Cole (Mariia) Rasmussen of Ukraine and Hadyn Rasmussen of Orlando, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Marie Rasmussen of Jacksonville, Fla.; aunts, JoAnn Munnis and Diana Jones; uncles, Michael and Steven Jones and Daniel Lewis; and many first and second cousins as well as numerous lifelong friends he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joni; brother, William "Bill"; paternal grandparents, Evan and Doris Rasmussen; maternal grandparents, Gerald (Buzz) and Naomi Jones; aunts, Karon Rasmussen, Dolores Havelka and Anita Lewis; and uncle, Kenneth Jones.
Bobby was a 1979 graduate of Champaign Central High School and attended Parkland College. He joined the family business, Rasmussen Pools, in 1977 and spent his career installing and servicing swimming pools and hot tubs. He was very meticulous and took pride in his work down to the last detail.
Bobby was an avid sports fan. He loved the Illini, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears. He attended the Illini-Missouri border war game for 22 years consecutively with close friends. Bobby was a member of the Champaign County Bowling Association for over 30 years. He was a gentle soul with a generous spirit and a true friend to many. Bobby strived to live life to its fullest, and he found peace in the times spent walking the beach along the Gulf of Mexico.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Bobby’s name to the Stephens Family YMCA Learn to Swim Program, 2501 Fields South Drive, Champaign, IL 61822; Salt and Light, 1819 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802; or a charity of one's choice.
Services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m., with a visitation prior from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.