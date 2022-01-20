SIDNEY — Robert “Bobby” Taylor, 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1948, to Bruce and Lucille Taylor.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 37 years, Traci; daughter, Katie; son, Beau (Sarah); and the joy of his life, granddaughter Sloane. Also surviving are his two sisters, Beth (Barry) Bailey of Farmer City and Pam (Curt) Rush of Atlanta, and their children.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and brother, Dan.
The childhood memories of growing up on Willis Street in Champaign created lifelong memories, and those friendships remained throughout his lifetime. Bobby was a 1966 graduate of Champaign High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1975 with a B.S. in business. While at ISU, he was a member of the wrestling team and TKE fraternity.
He proudly served in the Vietnam conflict in the U.S. Army as a tunnel rat and was always ready to support other veterans. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Local Union 380 for many decades.
Bobby’s happiest years were raising his family in Sidney for the past 35 years, showing his devotion to the community as a volunteer firefighter, coaching his children’s sports teams, and supporting his neighbors. He continued to make friends wherever he went, oftentimes forgetting their name but always treating them with kindness. His greatest love and joy were his family, children and granddaughter. Bobby was their greatest supporter and protector. He will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at the Esquire Lounge, 106 N. Walnut St., Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunset funeralhome.com.