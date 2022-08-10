RANTOUL — Robert "Bob" Francis Bock, 86, of Rantoul passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
He was was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Daisy Bock; three sisters, Marguerite, Dorothy and Fran; his wife, Maureen Bock; and a son, Michael Bock.
He is survived by six children, Michelle (David III) Smith, Darren Bock, Robert Bock, Christopher (Amy) Bock, Richard Bock and Lynda (Reggie) Bock; nine grandchildren, Shawn, Christian, David IV, Meredith, Darian, Evan, Draylin, Lakiya and Rashon; three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jaxon and Kiyan; three sisters, Catherine, Rosemary, Florence; a brother, Richard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ex-wife and friend Pacita Rosales.
Bob was born July 25, 1936. He served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1980 and retired at Chanute Air Force Base. He settled down to live out the rest of his life in Rantoul. He continued working at Southland, EWI, A1 Alarm and others, touching the lives of many in the community.
The two things Bob loved most? His family and the Cubs. Through the many trials Bob had in his life, he was resilient. Sacrifice, perseverance and love were characteristics that were prominent in his household. So much so that he was known as "Papa" to more than just his family.
Although Bob has joined the afterlife, he leaves behind memories, jokes, laughter and pep talks to every life he touched.
His visitation and military service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave. Rantoul. Family and friends are welcome to join together afterwards at ET's, 107 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul.