SAVOY — Robert William Bokenkamp, 98, passed away after a brief illness at 4:28 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign. The Rev. Jeff Caithamer will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana.
Born June 24, 1921, in Washington, Ind., to parents Harry J. and Mary D. (Black) Bokenkamp, Robert is survived by his wife, Alice Katherine (Birner) Bokenkamp, whom he married on Aug. 15, 1948, as well as by three of their four children, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Robert was the eldest and last living of five brothers. Of blessed memory are H.J. (Jack) Bokenkamp, Richard A. Bokenkamp, James W. Bokenkamp and Donald G. Bokenkamp.
The surviving children of Robert and Alice are Stephen R. Bokenkamp (Lisa Berkson) of Tempe, Ariz., Johanna B. Thies (David) of Champaign and Timothy K. Bokenkamp (Jo Ann) of Billingsley, Ala. Second son, Mark Bokenkamp of Loudonville, Ohio, died in 2016 of illness. He is survived by his spouse, Janet Marsano, and their twin daughters.
Robert served honorably as Lieutenant J.G. for the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, he earned degrees in architectural engineering and education from Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois. After teaching architectural and engineering drawing at Champaign High School (1946-1960), he worked at the University of Illinois where he rose to the rank of assistant dean of engineering, a post he held from 1966 until his retirement in 1986.
All of his adult life, Robert was a devout and active servant of the Lord in the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. He served as president of the St. John’s congregation and on various committees. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief or St. John Lutheran Church of Champaign.
