MONTICELLO — Robert "Bob" Bond, 83, of Monticello journeyed from Kirby Medical Center to join his wife, Lois, at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, with the service following at Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono.
Bob was born Sept. 1, 1935, the son of Joe and Lucille Bond. He married Lois Ponder on April 7, 1956. She preceded him in death May 26, 2018.
He is survived by his daughters, Vicki Bond and Connie Bond, one grandchild and seven nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne; and in-laws.
Bob graduated from Unity High School then attended Purdue University and was active in sports. After being employed many years at Magnavox, he became self-employed, first owning and running Pink Lady Laundromat and also the Monticello Car Wash. Eventually, he farmed with his dad, then on his own once Joe retired. After his own retirement, he was known to "hitch a ride" on the combine during harvest.
Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf in 37 of our 50 states throughout their travels. He and Lois explored the states, taking their daughters with them on their trips. He was one of the original board members of Tatman Village and served on the Monticello school board. He and Lois were members of Monticello United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Piatt County Toy and Gift Program, Monticello Golf Club or Monticello United Methodist Church.
Bob’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Kirby Medical Hospital who provided him with compassionate care as he made this life transition.