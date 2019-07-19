DANVILLE — Robert E. Bowman, 60, of Danville passed away on Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
He was born on March 28, 1959, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Masulis) Bowman. They preceded him in death.
Also preceding Robert in death was one brother, James Bowman.
Robert leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Romona Lynn Bowman; two sons, Damien (Jodie) Brown and Brent (Jocelyn) Bowman; one daughter, Sheena (Chad) Bowman; six grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Alexis Brown, Emma Bowman, Dalton Bowman, Cruz Bowman and Khloe Collom; one brother, Kenneth Bowman; and two sisters, Sharon (Mike) Pate and Karen (Jay) Blaker.
Kayaking, camping, spending time at the beach and riding around in his golf cart are some of the things Robert enjoyed doing. He also loved working on motorcycles with his children. Robert had a love for many things, but he especially loved his family. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Robert was a happy and outgoing man; he had many friends and many people loved him. He is going to be missed dearly by everyone.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor James Blue. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Robert’s name.
