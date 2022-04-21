SAVOY — Robert L. Brandner, 76, of Savoy, formerly of Spring Valley and Mendota, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for Robert will be held Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Spring Valley United Church of Christ, 227 E. Erie St., Spring Valley. Visitation will be held one hour preceding funeral services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to assist the family at this time.
Bob was born in Spring Valley on June 5, 1945, to Wilbur and Beatrice Hight Brandner. He married Gale Tharp of Mahomet on Dec. 21, 1968, which was the wedding anniversary of his parents as well as his paternal grandparents.
She survives, as does one brother, James L. Brandner; one sister, Priscilla Bloomquist; three nephews, Michael Brandner, Douglas Brandner and Nathan Bloomquist; one niece, Ashley Bloomquist; and a goddaughter, Jillian Younger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Larry Brandner.
Bob was raised on a dairy farm near Spring Valley. He graduated from Hall High School in 1963 and the University of Illinois in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering. He worked as a manufacturing engineer for 40 years for FMC Corp., Henry Pratt Co. and Penburthy Co.
Bob was a member of Spring Valley United Church of Christ and was also a University of Illinois Master Gardener. He enjoyed beekeeping, farming and gardening. He took a keen interest in woodworking and home design. In former years, he was an avid amateur photographer and was fond of both foreign and domestic travel. Bob supported numerous mission projects through the United Methodist Church and made mission trips to Alaska and Louisiana. He was an overnight volunteer host at PADS shelters in Dixon and Peru, Ill. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Bob was happy when participating in Rock Steady Boxing programs in both Peru, Ill., and Champaign.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Illinois Master Gardeners program or Illinois Valley Beekeepers Association. A guest book may be signed and memories shared with the family by visiting bartofh.com.