HOMER — Robert Eugene Bryan, 93, of Homer passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 17, 2021).
Bob was born on his family farm on Sept. 26, 1927, in Ingraham, the son of Norva and Anna Colborn Bryan. He married Joan (Jody) Bowen on Jan. 21, 1947, on her family farm outside of Homer.
Bob graduated from Homer High School in 1946, where he played basketball and was a member of the FFA , choir, band and National Honor Society. His love of basketball started in high school and continued throughout his life. He was a lifelong farmer and cattleman, passing this legacy to his son and grandson. He always said his two sons were the best crops he ever raised.
Conservation was important to Bob, and he knew nearly every tree and vine in the Illinois woods. He dearly loved farming, having done it his whole life. His father taught him that it is a privilege to work, and Bob did that well into his 80s. Bob was also a rural mail carrier for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.
He was a member of the Homer School Board for 18 years and was honored as the member with the most years of service on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, having served for 46 years. He also served as a scoutmaster for the local Homer troop and continued his support of FFA throughout his life. He was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for many years and supported his church through numerous roles over the years.
He enjoyed many trips with his loving wife, making countless new friends along the way. In their youth, Bob and Jody enjoyed dancing. They loved to ride the train to Chicago to dance in the Trianon and Aragon dance halls.
Bob’s greatest enjoyment in life was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a wonderful storyteller who could talk at length and never knew a stranger. He touched many lives with his care, compassion, work ethic and sense of humor. Bob will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Alice Poehler; brothers, Carl Bryan, John Bryan and Jack Bryan; and an infant brother, Lynn.
Surviving family includes his wife of 74 years, Jody Bryan of Homer; two sons, Jeffrey Bryan (Jan) of Guyton, Ga., and Bruce Bryan (Jami) of Homer; granddaughters, Jessica (Jimmy) Seckinger of Rincon, Ga., and Bailey Bryan of Homer; grandsons, Justin Minick (Cori) of Oceanside, Calif., and Chase Bryan (Alison) of Mahomet; great-granddaughters, Emily Seckinger, Caroline Seckinger and Ella Minick; great-grandson, Mason Minick; sister, Maryann Poehler of Louisville; brother, Bill Bryan of Naperville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Bob’s special caregiver, Tammy Painter, for her loving care over the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Homer United Methodist Church, the Homer Volunteer Fire Department or Heritage High School FFA.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, at noon, concluding at 1:30 p.m. at Homer United Methodist Church, followed by a private family funeral service. Pastor Heju Nam and retired Pastor Bill Bryan, brother to Bob, will officiate. Burial will be in GAR Cemetery, Homer. Arrangements were entrusted to Kirby Funeral Home. Visitors are reminded to comply with the COVID-19 recommendations in regards to wearing a face mask. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation.