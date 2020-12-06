SEYMOUR — Robert Edward Bulley, 88, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Seymour.
He was born March 23, 1932, in Milwaukee to Dr. Kenneth and Persis Schneck Bulley.
Mr. Bulley is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charmian Simons Bulley; two daughters, Ann Marie Morrissette (J.W.) and Mary Elizabeth Turner (Aaron), both of Seymour; four granddaughters, Miranda and Olivia Morrissette and Katherine and Avah Turner, all of Seymour; two brothers, Donald Bulley (Joyce) of Milwaukee and Richard Bulley (Joan) of Naperville; and a sister, Mary Snider (Don) of Germantown, Md.
Robert grew up in Aurora, where he attended Aurora West High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he attended Illinois State University. He taught in Clinton, Iowa, and Rock Falls before coming to Champaign for graduate school at the University of Illinois. He taught more than 30 years for Unit 4 at Westview Elementary and Jefferson Middle schools.
Memorial gifts may be made to either the Appalachian Service Project or food pantry at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820.
In lieu of a service, please light a candle in memory of Bob at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.