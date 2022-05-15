URBANA — Robert C. Dillow, 53, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at home in Urbana accompanied by his “dog assistant,” Francisco.
Bob suffered from a “widow-maker” heart condition which he sought treatment for over the years; he often prophesized about and feared an untimely death. Ultimately, his big heart took him from us too soon.
Bob was born on March 28, 1968, in Decatur and attended school both in Mt. Zion and Oakwood. The family moved to Oakwood in the 1980s after purchasing the Oakwood Market. During high school, Bob worked for the family business and was active in the Oakwood High School Student Council.
Bob received an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2005. His professional endeavors included work with title companies, although for the past few years, he had explored entrepreneurial pursuits, dreamed of moving to a warmer climate and worked jobs below his intellect to make ends meet.
Bob was known for the best quips, wise council, keen intellect and a quirky sense of humor. He was a master storyteller, had a raucous laugh and a vandal’s smile.
He wouldn’t pass up a good debate and was highly skilled in playing “devil’s advocate” on most topics. Sometimes, friends couldn’t tell if he was being serious, ironic or ornery. Most of all, he was a loyal and attentive human being.
Bob was a foodie. He enjoyed good music, craft beer and a stiff drink. He suffered horribly from insomnia, which gave him plenty of time to ponder life. He was a student of many things, including relationships. His quest for the perfect companion was realized in meeting Francisco, his dog assistant.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Gordon R. Dillow, in July 2013, and his mother, Karen (Boswell) Dillow, in March 2014. Gordon and Karen were married 50 years. Bob spent hours visiting his parents’ graves at Woodlawn Cemetery in Urbana, where his own ashes now rest.
There were no services for Bob at the time of his death and no opportunity for the aggrieved to say goodbye.
Robert C. Dillow was loved and is missed dearly by many friends. His laughter echoes in our memory. His friendship made us better humans.